Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 97. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Marion, NC
