The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly clo…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…