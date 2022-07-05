Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees t…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected t…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening in Marion: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is s…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Mar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. How likely is it t…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot …
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% chance of…