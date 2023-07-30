Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Tod…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 de…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…