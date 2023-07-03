The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The U…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…