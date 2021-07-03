 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Marion, NC

The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

