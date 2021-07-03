The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain tod…
For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Marion folks should be prepared fo…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. There is a…