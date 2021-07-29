The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. …
For the drive home in Marion: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a …
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 44% ch…
For the drive home in Marion: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Ma…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.