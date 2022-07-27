The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47% chance of rain in th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead…
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable…