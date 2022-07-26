Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Marion, NC
