 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics