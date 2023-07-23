The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2023 in Marion, NC
