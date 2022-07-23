The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. H…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 39% ch…
This evening in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47% chance of rain in th…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66…
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of rain i…