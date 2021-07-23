The Marion area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SAT 12:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Marion: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees.…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds lig…
This evening in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderst…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…