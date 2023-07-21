The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. To…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect periods…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll ra…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunder…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain…