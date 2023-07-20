Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2023 in Marion, NC
