 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics