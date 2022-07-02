Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
For the drive home in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Tod…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. How likely is it t…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% chance of…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Mar…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a hot…
For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low nea…