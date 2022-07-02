 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The McDowell News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by McDowell Technical Community College

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Marion, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular