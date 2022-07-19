The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Marion, NC
