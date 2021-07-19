 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Marion, NC

It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

