It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Marion, NC
