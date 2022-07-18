The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Marion, NC
