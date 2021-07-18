The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees.…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
This evening in Marion: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 d…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's foreca…
This evening in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's conditions …