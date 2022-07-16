Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Marion, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 16, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

