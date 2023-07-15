Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47% chance …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. P…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …