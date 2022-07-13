The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Marion, NC
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
