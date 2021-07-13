Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 58%…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today'…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. W…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's foreca…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 d…
For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. H…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…