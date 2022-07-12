Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Marion, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

