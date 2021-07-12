 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

