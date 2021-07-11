 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Marion, NC

The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

