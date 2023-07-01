The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The U…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. …