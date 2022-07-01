 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The McDowell News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by McDowell Technical Community College

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Marion, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular