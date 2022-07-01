Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Marion, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.