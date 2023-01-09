Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Marion, NC

Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.