Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies a…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The are…
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today…
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.