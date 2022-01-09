Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Marion, NC
