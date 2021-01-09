 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 8:12 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

