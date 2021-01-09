Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 8:12 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It look…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degree…
Marion people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Rai…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect pe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Light rain early...then periods of snow late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Sno…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion T…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
This evening's outlook for Marion: Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 29F. Wind…