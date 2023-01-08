Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The fo…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies a…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.