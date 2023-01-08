Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Marion, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.