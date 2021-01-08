Marion people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 12:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Marion, NC
