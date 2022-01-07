Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.