Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Marion, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

