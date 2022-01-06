Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clea…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. …
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.