Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

