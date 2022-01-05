 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics