Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It look…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 48-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Th…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
This evening's outlook for Marion: Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s …
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Today's condition…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…