Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Marion, NC

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.