Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Marion, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.