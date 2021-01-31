Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 4:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Marion, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcast…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. T…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. The area will see h…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Expec…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly…
This evening in Marion: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Toda…
Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ah…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It look…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Marion residents should e…