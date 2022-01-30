Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It shou…
This evening in Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomo…
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Marion's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It shoul…
This evening's outlook for Marion: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degre…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Marion today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. It sho…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degre…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…