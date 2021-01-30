Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Marion, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcast…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. The area will see h…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly…
Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ah…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Expec…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine t…
This evening in Marion: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Toda…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It look…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a…