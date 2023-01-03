Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of th…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today.…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today.…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Marion tom…