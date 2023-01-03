Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Marion, NC

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.