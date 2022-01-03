Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Marion, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.