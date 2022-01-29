Temperatures will be just above freezing in Marion today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Marion could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Marion, NC
