Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 8:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Marion, NC
