Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Marion, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Thursday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.